Delhi cops arrest two men for allegedly beheading 52-year-old in UP’s Baghpat

Two days after a 52-year-old man’s headless body was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, the Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly killing the man, beheading him and dumping his body in a farm.

Police said the accused — Riyast Khan (35) and Javed (30) — were upset after the man failed to make a due payment and beheaded him, after which they dumped his head in a canal near Muradnagar.

The deceased, Shehzad, was a resident of Delhi’s Old Seemapuri and had been missing for days before his body was found. On Tuesday, a missing person report was lodged by his family at Seemapuri police station.

Three days later, residents in UP’s Baghpat discovered a body with its head missing in a farm near a jungle. Police searched for the head, but could not locate it.

R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), said, “The information about the body was passed to nearby police stations and we contacted Shehzad’s family members who identified the body from the clothes and footwear.”

Teams of district police, special staff and AATS were deployed to arrest the accused.

CCTV footage was recovered near Shehzad’s home and he was seen leaving his house on Monday.

“During the interrogation of family members and locals, names of a few men cropped up. We also checked call detail records of the deceased’s phone and one of the accused was identified,” said the DCP.

The police then sent raiding teams and arrested Khan and his aide Javed from Delhi. Khan is Shehzad’s neighbour and the two have known each other for years. Both of them are drivers by profession.

During interrogation, Khan told the police he had loaned out Rs 25,000 to Shehzad who had no work last year and needed money. When Khan asked for his money back, Shehzad allegedly hurled abuses and threatened to hurt him and his family members.

DCP Sathiyasundaram said Khan was upset and wanted to take revenge. He had been planning the murder from July 7.

On Monday, Khan asked Shehzad to come to Baghpat on the pretext of getting him some work and buying mangoes. Khan picked up the man from the Seemapuri border in his car. He then called Javed who drove the car towards Baghpat.

Police said Khan also called his nephew Nadeem and picked him up on the way. The men bought liquor and offered it to Shehzad.

They reached a farm in Khekra, Baghpat and took Shehzad to the field where they allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons, targeting his neck and abdomen. The accused, who were also drunk at that time, then allegedly beheaded the man.

After that, they reportedly left the body in the field and dumped the head at a nearby canal in Muradnagar.

Police still have not been able to locate the man’s head. They said they would also conduct a DNA profiling test on the remains.