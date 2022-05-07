UP: 7 killed, 2 injured in car accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Seven people were killed as the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Saturday morning, said officials. According to the police, the deceased were travelling to Noida from Hardoi for a wedding and the accident happened near Milestone 68 in the Naujheel area of Mathura. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, officials said.

“Seven people — three men, three women and a child — died on the spot and two others were injured after a vehicle hit their car on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura. The injured — a man and child — are hospitalised. We are ascertaining further details,” said a senior official from the Mathura police.

The deceased include the driver of the Wagon R in which the family was travelling, said the police who added that no complaint in connection with the incident had been received yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences. “The incident in Mathura is heart-wrenching. Those who lost their loved ones, I extend my sympathies. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said a tweet from the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister’s Office.

मथुरा में यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है। अधिकारियों को राहत व बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने तथा घायलों के उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 7, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to extend necessary help to the family members.