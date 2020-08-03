‘Unsung heroes’ will be celebrated at JNU: ABVP

ABVP’s JNU unit will observe a ‘Swaraj Pakhwara’ from August 1-15 to “celebrate the country’s uncelebrated heroes”. ABVP’s JNU unit will observe a ‘Swaraj Pakhwara’ from August 1-15 to “celebrate the country’s uncelebrated heroes”.

ABVP-JNU unit president Shivam Chaurasia said, “Freedom struggle was like a ‘yagya’ in which people contributed in whichever way they could…. It is unfortunate that we pay tribute to only few of them. In academic discourses… even in powerhouses of political system, only some chosen and politically painted ‘few’ get the space of discussion.”

“To break this unfortunate ignorance that has left many freedom fighter heroes ‘unsung’, we decided that instead for celebrating one day as ‘independence day’, we shall celebrate the first half of August (fortnight) as ‘Swaraj Pakhwara’…,” he said.

Among those being celebrated are Kanaklata Barua, who was killed during the Quit India Movement for raising the national flag at the local police station. She was a member of CPI’s student wing, AISF. The organisation also plans to celebrate Kerala Varma aka Pazhassi Raja, a prince from the Kottayam royal dynasty known for fighting the British Empire, and freedom fighter Tara Rani Srivastava.

