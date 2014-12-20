Unsuccessful nukkad sabhas trouble BJP

BJP national president’s direction to party MPs, asking them to hold nukkad sabhas in the capital is now up for assessment.

The nukkad sabhas were planned to attract voters who have come to the capital from different states.

For the purpose, MPs were scheduled to hold sabhas in areas which have a concentration of voters from their states. Also, these sabhas were expected to change the ground support ratio for the BJP in upcoming elections, especially in the areas considered AAP bastions.

So far, only 195 MPs have addressed nukkad sabhas. The party has only two days to hold the rest of the sabhas.

The party has been criticised for its lack of communication with the local unit in holding the sabhas. At several sabhas, the MPs reached the venues late. At others, district presidents were made to convene the meeting.

During meetings held on Wednesday and Thursday, party chief Amit Shah pulled up the local unit for ruining a “strategically sound move”. Delhi leaders were also asked to start working towards finishing goals assigned to them.

A senior leader said many of the MPs could not be utilised for sabhas due to various factors such as language.

“Many a times, a sabha could not be planned because of too many weddings in the area which the local leaders needed to attend. But we will try to accommodate as many sabhas before the session ends,” the leader said.

