Unsold DDA flats to be part of the next housing scheme later this year

The unsold flats of Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) 2021 housing scheme will be part of the next housing scheme to be launched later this year, said a senior DDA official.

The authority had launched its 2021 housing scheme in January this year with 1,354 flats, of which 694 flats have been surrendered.

A senior DDA official said that there are inquiries from CISF and Rajya Sabha secretariat also for bulk purchase for their employees. “Whatever will remain will be tagged along with other inventories and we are hopeful of launching the next scheme by December,” he said.

The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday conducted a second draw of lots for over 689 flats for waitlisted applicants of its 2021 Housing Scheme and managed to sell just 79 of them.

A senior DDA official said that as per rules only a fixed percentage of people are kept in the waiting list who were called for the second draw of lots.

“689 flats were included in the draw and total of 130 waitlist applicants had submitted the registration money and were considered for the draw. Out of which, 79 applicants were successful as per their preference filled in the application forms and the remaining 610 flats are back into the DDA inventory,” the official said.

Most of the flats that have been surrendered are MIG flats in Dwarka while around 100 are HIG flats in Jasola.

The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on January 2 Applications were accepted till February 16 with 1354 flats on offer.

These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka Jasola Manglapuri Vasant Kunj and Rohini Of the over 1350 flats the costliest ones were worth Rs 214 crore in the high-income group HIG category The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group MIG category.