‘Unsatisfactory’: Health Minister on Secretary’s reply to show-cause notice on medical procurement

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday termed “wholly unsatisfactory” the reply of the Secretary of his department on procurement-related information and directed him to submit a revised, comprehensive response by August 17.
The Minister had issued a show-cause notice to the Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Rupesh Thakur over the alleged failure to submit an action plan on pending procurement of medicines, consumables, and medical equipment despite repeated directions.
Singh expressed his dissatisfaction with the reply in an official communication dated August 12. He said that merely stating that the matter was under probe by agencies could not be a ground for withholding factual information available in official records.
The information sought was related to procurement rates, GST, landed cost, quantities procured and other related records, including specifications, supply orders, delivery particulars and comparative procurement details in respect of ORS sachets, bed sheets and portable X-ray machines, according to the communication.
The minister said payment bills were processed only after financial scrutiny as per provisions of the General Financial Rules and were accompanied by relevant supporting documents, including supply orders, invoices, GST details, inspection and acceptance reports, delivery challans, quantity verification certificates and comparative statements. Such records would ordinarily be available from payment and accounts records even if the original procurement files were under investigation, it said.
The communication also noted that no serious effort appeared to have been made to furnish the information from other records available within the department. “Such a casual and incomplete reply” to the specific queries was unacceptable, the minister said.
Singh directed the secretary to personally ensure that all available records maintained were examined and furnished.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram