‘Unsatisfactory’: Health Minister on Secretary’s reply to show-cause notice on medical procurement

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday termed “wholly unsatisfactory” the reply of the Secretary of his department on procurement-related information and directed him to submit a revised, comprehensive response by August 17.

The Minister had issued a show-cause notice to the Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Rupesh Thakur over the alleged failure to submit an action plan on pending procurement of medicines, consumables, and medical equipment despite repeated directions.

Singh expressed his dissatisfaction with the reply in an official communication dated August 12. He said that merely stating that the matter was under probe by agencies could not be a ground for withholding factual information available in official records.