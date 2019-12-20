Unruly policemen, brutal action on students: Jamia police complaint

Students try to save a protester from the police. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Students try to save a protester from the police. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Four days after Jamia Millia Islamia filed a police complaint against “brutal action” of “unruly policemen” who beat students and damaged university property, police are yet to register an FIR in the matter. University sources alleged Sunday’s incident, wherein tear gas was lobbed on campus and students were beaten inside the library, caused property damage worth Rs 2.5 crore.

“Most of the damage in the library is due to breaking of glass panes. CCTVs, tubelights are also damaged. Thankfully, no books or manuscripts were touched,” said librarian Tariq Ashraf.

Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmad Khan had filed a police complaint with Jamia Nagar police station Monday. It stated: “On Sunday, a protest was organised by the residents of the colonies around Jamia… the procession was stopped by police, which led to a showdown between them.”

“In the lathi charge that ensued, a large number of policemen forcibly entered the Jamia campus through gates 4 and 7 and started mercilessly beating students, both boys and girls. Many students of the university received serious injuries and were being treated at hospitals,” it added. Khan said some “unruly policemen broke open the main library gate and also the glass doors of the building and fired teargas on peacefully studying students even inside the library”.

“The unprovoked and brutal action of the policemen caused damage to government property belonging to the university. You are requested to take cognizance of the aforesaid illegal acts of the said policemen who had illegally entered the campus, had severely beaten the innocent students and damaged the government property. In this backdrop, you are urged to lodge an FIR and take strict action against the said erring policemen,” he said.

