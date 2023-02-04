Unpaid salaries: Doctors at Delhi’s Hindu Rao, Rajan Babu hospitals to go on pen-down strike from Monday

After doctors at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Kasturba Hospital issued a strike warning over pending salaries since October 2022, doctors at Hindu Rao and Rajan Babu hospitals have announced that they will go on a pen-down strike from February 6, Monday, over unpaid dues and other longstanding issues.

The resident doctors’ association at both hospitals wrote letters to their respective medical superintendent and medical director stating that they were finding it hard to pay the house rent, monthly loan instalments and mortgages due to non-payment of salaries.

“Like any other human, we also feel humiliation when asking our retired parents and friends for money, despite already working in a reputed teaching hospital which is supposed to pay for the hard work we do here, day in and day out. Many of us are sole income earners in our families with many dependents,” the letters said.

Further, they pointed out that due to low bank balance, some of them were not only losing out on interest, but were also fined for negative balance. Besides the delayed salary, anxiety over job insecurity was also taking a toll because many are on 44-day contracts. “We live in constant fear of losing our job every 45th day. Contract/ad hoc culture is intentionally designed to deprive workers of benefits and perks that come with regular/permanent employment,” the letter added.

Resident doctors at Kasturba Hospital had written to the medical superintendent on February 1 stating that if their salary was not disbursed in two days, they would go on a strike from Saturday. The doctors said they have not been paid salaries since November last year.

Meanwhile, the letter written by doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis also complained about the lack of potable water at the MCD-run hospitals, especially for those who cannot leave their duty stations and go out to buy a bottle of water.

“Lack of access to hygienic drinking water in the workplace adversely affects the working condition. Rat, mosquito, ticks and mould-infested DDRs also contribute to this problem. The hygiene problem is not limited to the above but also to the toilets in the wards and DDRs. Both patients and doctors, who spend long hours in the hospital, suffer from this problem. The stray dog menace haunting the hospital and its premises for decades also needs to have a special mention,” the letter read. DDR refers to Duty Doctors’ Room where resident doctors stay and sleep during long shifts.

The doctors’ associations said that if their demands remained unheard, they would be forced to contemplate withdrawing from work entirely and handing over their duty stations to senior doctors and consultants at the hospital.