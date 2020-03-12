Unnao rape victim’s father’s death: Give me justice or hang me, Kuldeep Sengar tells court

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has already been convicted for the rape of the Unnao girl and is serving a life sentence. (File) Kuldeep Singh Sengar has already been convicted for the rape of the Unnao girl and is serving a life sentence. (File)

The CBI told a Delhi court on Thursday that former MLA and expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six other men convicted of the murder of the Unnao rape victim’s father should be awarded maximum punishment.

Last week, a Delhi court convicted Sengar, his brother, two policemen and three others of culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the death of the Unnao rape victim’s father. The accused face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in the case.

Sengar has already been convicted for the rape of the Unnao girl and is serving a life sentence. The court will announce the order on the quantum of sentence on Friday.

During the hearing on quantum of sentence, Sengar told District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, “Please give me justice. Otherwise, hang me, burn my eyes with acid if I did something wrong.” However, the judge told Sengar that he had come to the conclusion after perusing the facts and circumstances of the case.

The CBI prosecutor told Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma that the two policemen, convicted in the case, deserved a harsh sentence for deterrence. “Police officers are public servants and their duty was to maintain law and order. The deceased was beaten up at 6 pm, they sat with him till 9 pm. They have done grave prejudice…They are more liable. They could have done something good,” the CBI prosecutor told the court.

While convicting the accused, the court had said that the sequence of events “establishes clearly, beyond a reasonable doubt, that under the patronage of accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his foot soldiers — namely Vineet Mishra, Birender Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh (and probably with others who could not be identified) — assaulted the victim with leg and fist blows by intermittently hitting him… with the barrel of the rifle.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd