Unnao custodial death: Delhi HC grants interim bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Delhi High Court Thursday granted interim bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a 10 year sentence for his involvement in the custodial death of Unnao rape victim’s father. Sengar was granted 15 days to attend his daughter’s wedding.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma suspended the sentence from January 27 to February 1o saying that Sengar has already been granted interim bail by a division bench of Delhi HC. “No further directions are required. Petitioner is admitted to interim bail from January 27 to February 10,” Justice Sharma said.

A division bench led by Justice Mukta Gupta on Monday (January 16) granted interim bail to Sengar directing him to report to the station house officer concerned on a daily basis during his bail period.

Sengar, represented by senior advocate P K Dubey and lawyer Kanhaiya Singhal, informed the court that he has to make arrangements for the wedding as he is the the only male family member.

Appearing for the daughter of the deceased, advocate Mehmood Pracha argued that as per affidavits filed by the UP govt and the Centre before the SC, the threat perception to the deceased’s family continues. Pracha said that Sengar is a “vindictive person who can go to any extent” and with the “clout” can cause harm to the deceased’s family. He submitted that Sengar’s daughter is being married into a family which is powerful and hence the apprehension has increased since he was granted bail by the division bench.

During the hearing, the victim’s sister, who was present in the court, opposed the the release. She said that Sengar’s family had four MLA’s so they should be able to oversee his daughters wedding, countering his claim that he was the only male member in the family.

Sengar’s appeal challenging the trial court’s verdict in the Unnao rape case is pending in the high court. He has sought quashing of the December 2019 judgement of the trial court which sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

The former MLA was found guilty of kidnapping and raping the girl in 2017 when she was a minor.