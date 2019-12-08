Unnao rape: Demanding justice for victim, woman pours inflammable liquid on daughter outside Delhi hospital

The incident took place nearly an hour after the gang rape-and-murder victim’s body was taken to her village in Uttar Pradesh following a post-mortem. (Representational Image) The incident took place nearly an hour after the gang rape-and-murder victim’s body was taken to her village in Uttar Pradesh following a post-mortem. (Representational Image)

Demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim, a woman Saturday poured an inflammable liquid on her minor daughter outside a Delhi hospital. The woman was later taken into police custody, ANI reported.

The incident took place nearly an hour after the gang rape-and-murder victim’s body was taken to her village in Uttar Pradesh following a post-mortem.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old woman was set on fire by five men, including two who were accused of raping her. The victim, who died at 11.40 pm on Friday following a cardiac arrest, had suffered more than 90 per cent burns, most of which were facial and inhalation injuries.

She was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance Thursday evening, after she was waylaid and set ablaze while on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the rape case.

This is the second such case from Unnao to make national headlines after a woman accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape in 2017 when she was just 17.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the accused in the rape case will be tried in a fast-track court. In an official statement today, Adityanath said, “All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given.”

Back in Unnao, the victim’s father demanded justice akin to the Hyderabad case. “I want to see the accused persons being chased and shot dead. I do not want money or any other kind of help. I want to see that the accused are chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death,” he said.

