Unnao rape case: Delhi HC modifies order granting interim bail to ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

The Delhi High Court on Friday modified the order granting interim bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, sought on account of his daughter’s wedding. Sengar was released on Friday morning as his interim bail – as directed by the high court on January 16 – is from January 27 to February 10.

A division bench led by Justice Mukta Gupta modified the interim bail order stating that Sengar will surrender before jail authorities on February 1 and then he will be released on February 6. The court directed that Sengar will surrender again on February 10.

The high court was hearing a plea moved by the Unnao rape survivor who had challenged the 15-day interim bail granted to Sengar. The former BJP leader was convicted and sentenced to life by a trial court for raping the survivor, who was a minor in 2017. The bail was granted in the matter challenging the December 2019 judgment of the trial court pertaining to the rape conviction and life imprisonment.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the victim, said the threat perception to the victim and her family was there even when Sengar was in custody, and while ordinarily people are released from jail in the evening, Sengar had been released early on Friday morning which shows his clout.

The counsel appearing for Sengar opposed the victim’s plea saying the high court had imposed sufficient conditions on his client and while granting him the relief and court may ask him to stay in his house instead of reducing the period.

On January 16, the high court noted the CBI’s status report which said the tilak function is scheduled for January 30 at Gorakhpur and the wedding will take place on February 8 in Lucknow. The court thereafter granted Sengar interim bail and directed him to report daily at the Lucknow office of the CBI during the suspension period, except on January 30 and 31 when Sengar would be in Gorakhpur. The court also asked him to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

On January 25, appearing for the victim, Mehmood Pracha submitted that according to his client, apprehension has increased for her and her family’s safety after Sengar was granted bail. He submitted that Sengar is a very “influential person” and was able to “orchestrate the death” of the victim’s father when he was in jail.

Advertisement

The victim’s plea stated that the Uttar Pradesh government had filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court on November 16, 2022, highlighting the security risk to her and her family during Sengar’s time in jail. “Hence, the security risk to the applicant (victim) upon enlargement of the appellant (Sengar), even for an interim period, poses a serious risk,” the plea stated.

It also stated that she had received information that Sengar was going to harm her and her family after being released from prison on interim bail. The plea stated that the survivor’s apprehension regarding safety has increased especially because Sengar, after his release on bail, “is permitted to use his mobile phone, and is likely to conspire with and influence his known persons in the administration in order to harass the applicant, and to create security risks”.

On January 16, the high court directed Sengar to furnish his mobile phone number and instructed that the phone be kept in active mode throughout the interim bail period. The court directed that during the period of interim suspension, neither Sengar nor his family will contact the victim or any of her family members, or go near their residence, or contact any of the witnesses already examined or proposed to be examined in any trial connected with the expelled BJP leader.