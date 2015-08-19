Unmoved by plea for more buses on Delhi’s streets, NGT summons DTC chief

The NGT’s directions came after the Delhi government presented several arguments in favour of introducing more buses on Delhi’s roads.

Exasperated at the Delhi government’s continued failure to provide a “study or document” or other “rationalisation” for bus routes in Delhi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the managing director of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to appear before it on Wednesday.

The NGT’s directions came after the Delhi government presented several arguments in favour of introducing more buses on Delhi’s roads.

The Delhi government told the tribunal that more buses on the roads would have a “good impact” and argued that there would be fewer two-wheelers on the streets if there were more buses.

The government also told the NGT that the buses would be “air conditioned” and would be more frequent, to make them an attractive mode of travel for commuters.

Responding to these arguments, the NGT asked, “What makes you think so?”

“Why didn’t you conduct any study on the rationalisation of bus routes in Delhi? There has to be some study or document on the basis of which you will plan your routes. Call your MD to be present tomorrow,” the NGT bench said.

The tribunal added, “Seventy per cent of the buses are empty most of the time” and sought details on the basis of which route charts are prepared.

“It is your wish…there is no study or statistics that this is the total number of passengers and this is the requirement… Have you collected any data? Deputy chief general manager (mechanical) says passenger demand is to be looked into. Have you carried out any study about the requirement of passengers,” the tribunal asked.

The bench also expressed concern about the condition of buses plying at metro stations. “You are going to have these broken buses at all metro stations. At all metro stations, you have horrible vehicles which are in pathetic condition,” the bench said.

The government told NGT that the transport department is planning to introduce common mobility cards, which will work in all modes of public transport.

Earlier, the NGT had directed the DTC to run buses of different capacities and sizes at various timings and routes. The tribunal had also asked it to ensure that “buses run by it do not cause congestion”.

The buses “should be of greater utility to the public and distinct incentives should be provided to the general public to encourage use of public transport,” it had said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App