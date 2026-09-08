Show-cause notice to student who took part in CJP protest, revoked later

A 20-year-old second-year law student at the Gautam Buddha University, who allegedly participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in July, was served a notice last Friday by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate seeking a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh to ensure that he will preserve peace, police said.

The police on Tuesday also said that they had revoked the order a day later after investigating the claims.

This comes days after the Supreme Court on September 1 quashed all the FIRs filed against people who participated in CJP protests between July 20 and 25, except those with criminal antecedents.

The notice, dated September 4, was sent to Akshat Tripathi, who hails from Jhusi in Allahabad but resided in Ecotech-1, under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 130 which empowers the Magistrate to pass an order for executing a bond for good behaviour as a preventive measure. This followed proceedings initiated under BNSS Section 126 (for wrongful restraint) and Section 135 (which empowers the Magistrate to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances under which execution of bond for good behaviour might be necessary).