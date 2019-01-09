Delhi University ad hoc teachers’ hunger strike enters Day 5

Written by Vatsla Srivastava and Devanarayan Prasad

Ad hoc teachers at Delhi University (DU) have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the Arts Faculty for the last five days. Among other issues, their main demand is to make them permanent through a one-time ordinance. More than a hundred protesters thronged the main gates of SRCC college Tuesday, seeking permanent absorption of ad hoc teachers in the university.

Himanshu Singh, working at the Economics department of Satyawati College (evening) said, “I have been teaching here for the last 10 years and I have still not been made permanent. I have spent around Rs 2 lakh, filling up various forms for the vacant posts at DU, but to no avail.”

Another ad hoc assistant professor claimed, “Today, 60 per cent of the combined faculty strength at DU is made up of ad hoc teachers, in stark contrast to UGC guidelines, which specifies 10 per cent of the allotment.”

