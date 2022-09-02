UN employee who had to resign after molestation charges will be entitled to damages if acquitted: Delhi HC

In a case of alleged molestation against a man who had to resign from the United Nations after the complainant wrote to it about her allegations, the Delhi High Court has directed that in case the accused is acquitted by the trial court, he will be entitled to damages, including loss of salary, from her.

Justice Jasmeet Singh in the order said the direction is necessitated as the court in September 2021 had directed the parties involved in the case not to precipitate the issue any further as they were in mediation. “Despite the same, [the complainant] seems to have written to the employer of the petitioner,” said the court, adding that he had to resign from his lucrative job in the UN after she wrote to the organisation.

Observing that a note of caution needs to be sounded in the case, the court said, “It is hereby observed and directed, in case the trial court acquits the petitioner and the allegation levied against the petitioner are found to be baseless, the petitioner will be entitled to damages including loss of salary for the intervening period, from [complainant]”. The accused had earlier told the court that he may be able to get his job back in case he is found innocent.

The order was pronounced on August 31 after hearing the accused’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered by Delhi Police under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on December 25, 2020. The complainant in the case alleged that her sister-in-law’s boyfriend made sexual advances towards her on December 13, 2019 at around 9 pm. The woman also accused her in-laws of assaulting her after the incident – her father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law are also accused in the FIR under other provisions of IPC.

Seeking quashing of the FIR, the person accused of molestation argued that the complaint was filed a year later and is an abuse of the process of law. His counsel told the court that the husband of the complainant on December 7, 2020 had filed a divorce petition and it was because of that that she made a complaint to the police about the alleged incident of December 2019.

“The complaint is nothing but a mere concoction of blatant lies, is malafide and vindictive,” argued Senior Advocate Ranit Kumar, who represented the accused.

Regarding the day of the incident, the court was told that the man and the complainant’s sister-in-law went to South Extension at around 6.45 pm, then to FabIndia store at Lajpat Nagar where they remained till around 8.47 pm and made purchases using a credit card. It was argued before the court that if the accused was in Lajpat Nagar around 8.40-8.47 pm, he could not have reached the south Delhi locality where the complainant and her in-laws lived at around 9 pm.

The court was further told that after purchase at the Lajpat Nagar store, the entire family, including the complainant, went to a restaurant at Pandara Road for dinner and they remained there till 11.12 pm. It was only between 11.40 pm and 1.15 am that the accused was at the complainant’s matrimonial home, the court was told, adding that he left from there at around 1.33 am which is reflected from his Ola receipt.

Contending that the complaint against him is a counter-action to the divorce petition, the accused man through his counsel further said that the complainant in October 2020 also had made a complaint to the police about her in-laws but that there was no mention regarding the incident of December 2019.

Declining to quash the FIR at this stage and directing the trial court to expeditiously decide the case, the court accepted that there are contradictions between the complaint and the FIR and that there is a one-year delay in filing the case.

“Even though these aspects poke holes in the case of the complainant, this has to be adjudicated before the trial court. The complainant needs to be given an opportunity to explain the delay and also the contradictions in the complaint and the FIR. It is a sensitive matter requiring that the side of the complainant is heard,” said Justice Singh.

The court further said that the conduct of the complainant and the contradictions need to be explained before the trial court. The Google location of the accused on the day of the incident needs to be put to the complainant in cross-examination during trial, it added.

“At this stage, this court cannot act as an investigating agency or as the trial court going into the intricacies of the evidence and the submissions. I have perused the FIR, which discloses a cognizable offence. However, contradictions as stated above need to be explained in the trial but cannot be short circuited at this stage,” reads the order.

The counsel representing the woman earlier argued that the complainant cannot be asked to explain the allegations, the delay, the contradictions and her conduct at the time of quashing as all these questions are a matter of trial. Regarding the delay in registration of the FIR, the court was told she was a newlywed woman and the incident had taken place merely seven days after her marriage and in an effort to keep her marriage intact, she had kept quiet.