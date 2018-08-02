Unitech ‘bribe’ case: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik orders action against 2 cops

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik during an annual press conference in New Delhi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/FILE) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik during an annual press conference in New Delhi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/FILE)

A day after the CBI arrested the SHO of Saket police station, and a lawyer for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe to manage court-referred cases related to Unitech, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday dismissed SHO Neeraj Kumar and suspended inspector Sanjay Sharma, who were booked by the CBI along with Unitech Ltd promoter Ramesh Chandra.

Sources said that information was received by the CBI that Unitech Ltd was allegedly making regular payments to Kumar and Sharma, who was posted with Hauz Khas police station, not to take any action on FIRs registered against the company. “Both the policemen were in constant touch with the lawyer for Unitech, Neeraj Walia, who was giving money to them. Walia was following directions from Chandra and another member of Unitech group,” police sources alleged.

The agency learnt that an installment of Rs 2 lakh would be paid to the SHO on Tuesday, and laid a trap. The CBI claimed it caught Walia paying the bribe amount to Kumar.

“Several people who have been allegedly duped by Unitech had filed cases in Saket Court. These cases had been transferred to Saket police station by the court for investigation. To ensure no action was taken, the company was making regular payments to the SHO,” a CBI officer said.

After Kumar’s arrest, Patnaik had ordered an enquiry into the matter, and police questioned Sharma.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App