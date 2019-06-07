Unique Disability ID: 2.3 lakh disabled people in Delhi, only 22 cards issued so far

The Unique Disability ID (UDID), which offers several benefits to the differently abled, is stuck between the Centre and Delhi government, with the state issuing only 22 cards in one year.

The card, which acts as a common document of identification and verification of differently abled persons for availing various benefits, was initiated by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE). Its implementation lies with the state government. It was introduced in the capital last year. Till June 3, only 22 e-UDID cards were issued in the capital, which has 2,34,882 differently abled persons as per the 2011 Census.

According to Delhi government records, 1,34,705 disability certificates, which are mandatory for issuing UDIDs, have been issued in the city to date. The issuance of UDIDs, however, seems to have hit a roadblock. The application portal has received 6,156 applications, of which 6,045 are pending. Several people who have applied for the card have been complaining about the long wait.“This card was supposed to help us but the process of getting it has turned tedious. I had applied for the card six months ago… I haven’t received it,” said Sonu Bhola (38), who suffers from a locomotor disability.

As per the official process, if a person holds a disability certificate then the state government needs to verify the details and process the application.

“The Centre has developed software for the entire country. Through this software, one can get the online digital certificate and the number is automatically generated. The state government has to operate the software… Several hospitals have delayed processing online applications…,” K Vikram Simha Rao, Director, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, MSJE, told The Indian Express.

On May 2, the Delhi government designated 27 government hospitals in all 11 districts to issue disability certificates under the new Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, for 21 conditions. The Delhi government’s health and social welfare departments are responsible for carrying out the process.“Many hospitals don’t have IDs to run the portal. Until the ID is issued, hospitals cannot operate the portal to verify the facts. There are loopholes in implementation,” said a senior Delhi government official.

Delhi government’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “We have notified and authorised more hospitals to issue the disability certificate.”

Dr Satendra Singh, a disability rights activist, also claimed the card was not accepted by Indian Railways.