Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates CRRI’s pothole repair machine

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Sunday a unique “first-of-its-kind” ‘mobile cold mixer cum paver and patch-fill machine’ developed indigenously by Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) for pothole repairs. The machine can repair 12-15 medium-sized potholes within one hour and is a one-stop solution for roads and highway maintenance, according to officials.

Gadkari emphasised the need for developing cost-effective technologies for road construction by using locally available materials to reduce the dependence on cement and steel. “We should brainstorm about implementing new technologies for cost-effective and high-quality construction using waste materials such as plastic, tire rubber, municipal solid waste, beema bamboo, agricultural and industrial waste.”

Gadkari also asked the road research institute to focus on long-span bridges and find solutions to solve the problems faced by bridge expansion joints.

He said: “The research and development should not only end at filing patents, it should also be commercialised so it is available in markets and more agencies use it for construction of roads and repairing potholes across the city. The country needs not only high-quality but also low-cost construction technologies, so the developed machine should be commercialised for use by urban development authorities and state road agencies. In this process, MSMEs and industries should be involved.”

The patch-fill machines made as part of the ‘Make in India’ movement cost Rs 30 lakh per unit and the material cost will be Rs 600 per tonne, compared to imported machines that cost Rs 2 crore with an additional material cost of around Rs 1,000 per tonne, said an official.

CRRI officials said that presently road construction agencies across the country use the traditional method for repairing potholes by employing manual labour. “This compact and low-cost pothole repair machine uses bitumen emulsion-based cold mix technology and is self-propelled and self-contained (including cleaning of pothole and compaction of the mix after placing it in the pothole),” said an official.

The machine will help in constructing roads in high-altitude Himalayan region where design and construction of roads are more difficult as compared to plain terrain due to the non-availability of skilled labour and lack of space, said an official and added that the machine will also help in reducing carbon emissions and curb pollution.

The ceremony was also attended by Union ministers of state Dr Jitendra Singh (science & technology and earth sciences) and VK Singh (road transport, highways and civil Aviation) and CRRI director Dr Ranjana Aggarwal.