Officials deny reports of Ministry ordering ASI to conduct excavations at Qutub Minar

After reports emerged that the Union Ministry of Culture has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct excavations at the Qutub Minar in Delhi, officials at the Ministry said that no such directions have been issued.

After Culture Secretary Govind Mohan visited the monument on Saturday, it was reported that the ASI has been ordered to conduct excavations to ascertain whether Qutub was built by Qutubuddin Aibak or Chandragupta Vikramaditya.

The Ministry insists that it was a regular site visit by its officials and no such decision has been taken so far. However, officials at ASI were not available for a comment.

On Saturday, Mohan spent over two hours there, along with a team of senior officials and historians, wherein various aspects pertaining to the upkeep of monuments were discussed.

In the light of a recent letter written by the National Monument Authority to the ASI on moving out two Ganesha idols out of the complex “owing to their disrespectful placement” (as reported first by the Indian Express), the team also visited the Quwwat ul Islam, wherein these idols are currently placed.

A source, who was privy to the proceedings, adds that the ASI has been asked to conduct the iconography of idols at Qutub Minar. Also, it has been recommended that visitors should be given detailed information on the various Hindu and Jain idols located in the complex through appropriate signboards.

Even though there has been no decision on conducting excavations, the matter came up for consideration during the official visit, the source added. Later, the team also visited the Anang Tal lake in the vicinity, which is set to be declared as a national monument by the ASI.