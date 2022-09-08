Union ministers briefed about LiFE, PM Modi’s COP26 climate concept

The Union Council of Ministers was briefed Wednesday about the concept of LiFE — Lifestyle for the Environment — announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow November last year, it is learnt.

A presentation on LiFE was made by Parameswaran Iyer, chief executive officer, NITI Aayog, during the meeting of the Council of Ministers, which took place under the chairmanship of PM Modi, according to sources.

It is learnt that while no official statement was issued, during the meeting, suggestions were made that the LiFE should be rolled out in a mission mode like Swachh Bharat Mission. However, no decision was taken in this regard.

The concerned departments have been asked to further work on the concept of LiFE to take it forward.

The meeting was attended by all Union ministers and secretaries of all departments of the Union government, it is learnt. The issues related to general working of the ministries, including their budget allocation and expenditure, were also flagged during the meeting, according to sources.

The meeting began in the evening and continued till late in the night, sources said.