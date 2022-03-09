Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurates three air-conditioned community halls in Delhi’s Rohini

To provide ease of living to citizens, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated three air-conditioned community halls at Sectors 7, 8 and 15 in Delhi’s Rohini.

These halls can be utilised for social, cultural, religious, marriage ceremonies at affordable rates and are equipped with a library, gymnasium, party halls with pantry, senior citizen room and children playing areas (creche), lifts, parking areas, said a senior official of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Puri said more community halls will be inaugurated in the coming days. He said that the work on the government’s PM Uday Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is in good pace and it will be further increased in the days to come.

“Additional development control norms under PM Uday has been finalised. In the land pooling policy, an amendment is being brought to address some of the issues,” said the minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Hans Raj Hans, who represents North West Delhi in the Lok Sabha, said the development model of Rohini will be replicated in other parts of the Capital.