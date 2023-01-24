‘Matter of grave concern’: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Supreme Court revealing Govt objections

Amid the deepening impasse between the executive and the judiciary, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said Tuesday the Supreme Court making public the government’s objections on the appointment of three advocates as judges of the High Court is a serious issue.

On January 19, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had reiterated its decision to appoint five advocates as High Court judges. In at least three cases, it made public both its reasons for reiteration and the government’s objections: a candidate’s sexual orientation and his “foreign-national” partner; an advocate’s critical post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi; another’s views on social media critical of the government.

The five candidates: senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal for appointment as judge of the Delhi High Court; advocate Somsekhar Sundaresan as judge of the Bombay High Court; advocate John Satyan for the Madras High Court; advocates Sakya Sen and Amitesh Banerjee as judges of the Calcutta High Court.

“Putting secret reports in the public domain is a matter of grave concern. But I will speak about this at an appropriate time,” Rijiju said. “If the concerned officer who is working for the nation in disguise or in secret will think twice that his report may also be put in the public domain and that will have implications,” the minister added.

The government had sought reconsideration of these names on November 25 last year.

Before this, the law minister had shared an interview clip of R S Sodhi, a retired Delhi High Court judge, who said the Supreme Court had “hijacked” the Constitution by deciding to appoint its own judges. “Actually majority of the people have similar sane views,” Rijiju had tweeted Sunday, a day after sharing the video clip of the interview.