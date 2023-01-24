scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

‘Matter of grave concern’: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Supreme Court revealing Govt objections

On January 19, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had reiterated its decision to appoint five advocates as High Court judges.

SC, kiran rijiju“Putting secret reports in the public domain is a matter of grave concern. But I will speak about this at an appropriate time,” Rijiju said. (File)
Listen to this article
‘Matter of grave concern’: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Supreme Court revealing Govt objections
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amid the deepening impasse between the executive and the judiciary, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said Tuesday the Supreme Court making public the government’s objections on the appointment of three advocates as judges of the High Court is a serious issue.

On January 19, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had reiterated its decision to appoint five advocates as High Court judges. In at least three cases, it made public both its reasons for reiteration and the government’s objections: a candidate’s sexual orientation and his “foreign-national” partner; an advocate’s critical post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi; another’s views on social media critical of the government.

Also Read |Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s suggestion to CJI DY Chandrachud on appointment of judges: The context and background, explained

The five candidates: senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal for appointment as judge of the Delhi High Court; advocate Somsekhar Sundaresan as judge of the Bombay High Court; advocate John Satyan for the Madras High Court; advocates Sakya Sen and Amitesh Banerjee as judges of the Calcutta High Court.

“Putting secret reports in the public domain is a matter of grave concern. But I will speak about this at an appropriate time,” Rijiju said. “If the concerned officer who is working for the nation in disguise or in secret will think twice that his report may also be put in the public domain and that will have implications,” the minister added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone

The government had sought reconsideration of these names on November 25 last year.

More from Delhi

Before this, the law minister had shared an interview clip of R S Sodhi, a retired Delhi High Court judge, who said the Supreme Court had “hijacked” the Constitution by deciding to appoint its own judges. “Actually majority of the people have similar sane views,” Rijiju had tweeted Sunday, a day after sharing the video clip of the interview.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 14:11 IST
Next Story

Basant Panchami 2023 Date: When is Saraswati Puja in 2023?

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close