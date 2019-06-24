Union Health Minister’s 100-day agenda: New 300-bed RML wing among plans for Centre-run hospitals

Central Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital is soon expected to get another campus at Moti Bagh. Part of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s 100-day agenda, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will construct a 300-bed super-specialty wing of the hospital at Moti Bagh.

It will be built on 3.2 acre land that houses the NDMC veterinary hospital and a school, which will be shifted. “Our super-specialty wing will then be shifted there. Initially, the cancer institute will be moved to the Moti Bagh campus and other super-specialty departments will be shifted gradually. The project will be ready in two years,” Dr V K Tiwari, medical superintendent of RML hospital, told The Indian Express.

The hospital sees around 7,000-8,000 patients daily in its out-patient department and more than 1,000 patients in its emergency ward.

The agenda also includes a new surgical block at AIIMS, and an evening OPD clinic as a pilot project at Safdarjung Hospital.

Vardhan, who took charge of the post on June 3, has laid the outline of his plans for the three Centre-run government hospitals in Delhi, as the state goes to

polls early next year. Safdarjung Hospital is also expected to start robotic surgery, for which purchases are in process.

“We have communicated to the Ministry about the need to have an evening OPD clinic. The facility will be helpful for several daily wage workers who have to skip work to visit a morning OPD… We will observe it for a while and the initiative will then be extended by the government to other hospitals,” said Dr Sunil Gupta, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital. The hospital caters to around 8,000-10,000 patients in a day.

Starting an OPD clinic at RML hospital is also on the agenda.

For the country’s top medical institute, the Centre plans to start MBBS courses at six new campuses in other states. Work on the surgical block at AIIMS will soon be kicked off, said officials.

With a capacity of 200 beds and 12 fully equipped operation theatres, the block will come as a relief to hundreds of patients in the long waiting list.

According to sources, other projects at AIIMS will be made functional within 100 days. In reply to a question asked in the Lok Sabha on June 21, the Ministry said that new facilities/blocks such as surgical blocks, National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar, mother and child block, new private ward, geriatrics block and new OPD block have been approved to cater to the increasing demand of patients.