Union Cabinet clears bill to merge three Delhi corporations

The Union Cabinet Tuesday gave its nod to a bill that aims to merge the three municipal corporations in Delhi, officials aware of the development said.

The amendment act provides for a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, is likely to be scheduled in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

“The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three Municipal Corporations viz. South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in the year 2011 vide the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011). The trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue-generating potential of each corporation,” an official said.

“As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations, vis-a-vis their obligations. The gap has widened over a period of time, increasing the financial difficulties of the three Municipal Corporations, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees and thereby creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in Delhi,” the official added.

Some more amendments have also been cleared in the principal Act of 1957 to ensure a more robust delivery architecture for greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic services for the people of Delhi, the officials cited above said.

In Premium | Politics and economics behind the plan to merge Delhi’s civic bodies

Earlier this month, the Delhi State Election Commission sought legal advice on whether it can still hold elections for the three municipal corporations following a communication from the Centre for their unification.

The commission, after receiving the communication, deferred the announcement of the dates for the elections to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MCD elections take place in the national capital, saying postponing polls weakens the democratic system.