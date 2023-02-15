Union cabinet approves Rs 4,800 crore for development of border villages

The Union cabinet Thursday approved an allocation of Rs 4,800 crore for the Vibrant Villages Programme, a centrally sponsored scheme announced last year for the development of border villages. The allocation has been made for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the programme will aid the “comprehensive development of villages of blocks on the northern border, thus improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages”.

“This will help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing the outmigration from these villages, adding to improved security of the border,” the MHA said.

According to the ministry, the scheme will provide funds for developing essential infrastructure and creating livelihood opportunities in 19 districts and 46 border blocks in four states and one Union territory along the northern land border of the country. In the first phase, 663 villages will be taken up in the programme.

“The scheme aids to identify and develop the economic drivers based on local natural human and other resources of the border villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on ‘Hub and Spoke Model’ through the promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship, leveraging the tourism potential through the promotion of local cultural, traditional knowledge and heritage and development of sustainable eco-agribusinesses on the concept of “One village-One product” through community-based organisations, cooperatives, SHGs, NGOs etc,” the MHA said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Vibrant Village Action Plans will be created by the district administration with the help of gram panchayats, and 100 per cent saturation of central and state schemes will be ensured.

“Key outcomes that have been attempted are connectivity with all-weather roads, drinking water, 24×7 electricity – Solar and wind energy to be given focused attention, mobile and internet connectivity. Tourist centres, multi-purpose centres and health and wellness Centers. There will not be an overlap with the Border Area Development Programme. Out of financial allocation of Rs 4800 crore, Rs 2500 crore will be used for roads,” the MHA said.

The Vibrant Villages Programme was announced in the Finance Minister’s Budget Speech in 2022. The programme envisages coverage of border villages on the Northern border having a sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure, which often get left out of the development gains.

At that time, MHA had said the programme’s implementation framework, fund requirement and other modalities were still being finalised.

“Government of India is implementing the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) through the State Governments/UT Administrations in habitations located within 0-10 km. from the first habitation at the international border in 460 border blocks of 117 border districts in 16 States and 2 UTs viz. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir (UT) and Ladakh (UT),” the MHA had said then.