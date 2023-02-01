Union Budget: Central hospitals in Delhi get a boost, but AIIMS sees a cut

In good news for four central government-run hospitals in the national capital, the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased allocation to them as compared to last year.

However, the financial budget of AIIMS Delhi has been reduced by around Rs 55 crore from last year.

The budget of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has been increased by Rs 177 crore, Safdarjung Hospital by Rs 138 crore and Lady Hardinge Medical College and its attached Sucheta Kriplani Hospital have been given 58.15 crore more as compared to last year. Kalawati Saran Hospital’s budget has been increased by 19.09 crore.

With the increase in the budget, development and infrastructure related work at the hospitals is expected to increase.

According to officials, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a separate medical college will be built for MBBS students, apart from a multi-level parking lot.

Currently, its classes are held in the PGI Institute attached to the hospital.

“More than three acres of land is available for the new medical college. Preparations are also underway to build a 1,200-bed hostel for men and women here,” said an official from the hospital.

At Safdarjung Hospital, a hostel is expected to be built for resident doctors.

Dr Manish Jangra, chief advisor of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), who has also worked at Safdarjung and RML hospitals, said there is a need to utilise the budgetary allocations well.

At AIIMS Delhi, the budget has been reduced.

Speaking to The Indian Express, former AIIMS Director Dr R C Deka said, “It is unfortunate that AIIMS being a premiere Institute has been allocated a smaller budget than last year. AIIMS has the highest number of patients coming from different parts of the country, for which we need to maintain the quality of the institution.”

“We need to have the required budget. If we reduce it, it will be a difficult task to maintain the quality. It must be carefully examined and should be given the best allocation,” said Dr Deka.