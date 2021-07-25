Unhappy with ICSE, ISC results? Here is how to improve them

Students who are not happy with the results they have got through the alternate assessment scheme may sit for an improvement exam which will be held by the board. (Express Photo/Representational)

The ICSE and ISC examination results were declared on Saturday, and 99.98 per cent passed class X and 99.76 per cent passed class XII. For students who were unable to pass or for those who are dissatisfied with their results, the process is not over yet.

If students have an objection to calculating their results through the board’s alternate assessment scheme, they can turn to the dispute resolution mechanism devised by the board.

“In the event, a candidate has objection(s) regarding computation of marks in the result, she/he may make a written application to the school concerned, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof. The Head of School concerned will review the application, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the CISCE along with his/her comments/remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks… within 07 days of declaration of results,” states the board exam policy for this year.

Following this, the board will review the application and notify the school in case the result needs to be altered.

There is no “recheck” option available since students have been awarded imputed marks.

Students who are not happy with the results they have got through the alternate assessment scheme may sit for an improvement exam which will be held by the board.

While the board has not given a date for this, it has stated, “Subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable… the improvement exams should commence before 1 September 2021”.

The board will also be conducting compartment examinations for students who have not been awarded a pass certificate but have passed English and three other subjects in class X and English and two other subjects in class XII. The board has stated that the exams “should commence before 1 September”.