Unhappy with her NEET result, Noida woman ends life

A 22-year-old woman in Greater Noida’s Sector 151 died by suicide Thursday, as she was allegedly unhappy with her National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result. Police said that the woman had jumped from the 19th floor of an apartment tower. The results of the examination were declared on September 7.

Police at the Knowledge Park station said that the incident had occurred around 11 am, and that family members had reached the spot.

According to Abhishek Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), “The incident had occurred as the victim was unhappy over the NEET results. The family does not want further legal action.”

The family members of the woman declined to comment, saying that they had suffered an “unbearable loss.”