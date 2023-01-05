Unfortunate that agency yet to probe complaint: Court on NE Delhi riots case

A Delhi court Wednesday said that it was unfortunate that even after three years since the Northeast Delhi riots, police were yet to begin the investigation into a complaint and asked senior police officers to take immediate steps to ensure riot complaints be investigated at the earliest.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was dealing with a riot-related case wherein he cancelled the bail granted to two accused noting that they did not appear before the court on the last date of the hearing. The court was informed that an accused named Imran was arrested in a separate case. The judge said that he cannot be dependent on the sweet will of surety as well as of the defence counsel of such accused to ensure the appearance of the accused.

The other accused, Faeem turned up late for the hearing and the judge said that “coming to the court at belated time cannot be sufficient performance of duty for any accused”.

The court was informed that one complaint is “yet to be investigated because the investigating officer is still in doldrum as to in which particular FIR of this complaint is to be investigated”.

The court reminded the police that it is the duty of the investigating agency “to investigate into any such complaint and take them to a legitimate end”.

“This is a very unfortunate scenario that even after almost three years of the alleged incident, the investigating agency is yet to start a formal investigation into such a complaint. I need not inform the same investigation agency has registered a number of FIR based on different complaints, and I am unable to comprehend any reason for the same agency to register fresh FIR if the IO is unable to find any other FIR related to the incident of same place, date and time,” the court said.

The court referred the matter to DCP Northeast to “take immediate steps

to ensure that all the complaints received in respect of any incident arising out of riot in 2020 be investigated at the earliest possible time and the investigation is concluded at the earliest possible time”.