Unfollowed by CM on Twitter, Lamba says AAP has lost faith

Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba Monday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unfollowed her on Twitter, and that the party’s attitude towards her was making things “difficult”.

The party had taken action against Lamba for “spreading misinformation” during the December session of the Assembly, after a resolution was proposed demanding that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former PM Rajiv Gandhi be taken away.

At the time, Lamba was removed from the party and MLAs’ WhatsApp groups, and was asked to not represent AAP in any TV discussions. “I am finding it difficult to work as the party has not cleared its stand on me. I have been working for AAP and expect the same position and respect other MLAs have been afforded. I need the party to have faith and confidence in me but that has not been the case since December,” she said.

Lamba has been seen in several public meetings in her constituency over the past few weeks, and is working closely with the area Lok Sabha in-charge Pankaj Gupta. She said she had raised the issue with Gupta as well. “Since I am not part of the WhatsApp group, I have to call other MLAs or officials to find out if there are any meetings or even to know the party’s stand on important issues,” she said. Gupta said he had never faced a problem while working with Lamba. “I am sure issues can be resolved,” he said.

Lamba’s isolation comes amid rumours of her planning to join the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She has denied the move: “I want to work with AAP, but not at the cost of self respect.”