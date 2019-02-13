‘Unemployed for more than a decade’, doctor jumps to death in Delhi

A 68-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of his building in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, police said. According to police, he had tried to slit his throat and hang himself from a ceiling fan before jumping.

Advertising

Police were informed about the incident after the family members of the man, Vipin Bajaj, discovered his body lying outside the house.

Initially, the family suspected foul play, alleging that Bajaj was killed, police said. However, after a forensic examination of his room, police found a knife with blood stains and a dupatta wrapped around his neck, which led them to conclude it was a suicide.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that a probe is underway in the matter.

Police said the man’s body has been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem and will be handed over to the family for final rites.

Advertising

Police also claimed that Bajaj, a cardiologist, was depressed over not being able to find a job ever since he was rendered unemployed more than a decade ago. Police are looking for CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events.