Undertrial prisoner attacked with a surgical blade in Tihar Jail

A 41-year-old undertrial prisoner, accused of a Rs 150 crore financial fraud, was allegedly attacked by one of his fellow inmates in Jail no 3 of Tihar jail. Initial investigation has revealed that the second inmate was hired by two persons from outside the jail to attack Vikas Dhull. The jail administration has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, and asked them to lodge an FIR against the attacker.

The deputy superintendent of Jail has filed a complaint at Hari Nagar police station. “The incident took place on September 12 at around 4.30 pm in central jail no. 3 near the main gate of ward no 2, where the jail inmate Vikas Chopra (27) had attacked Dhull with a surgical blade. After attacking him, he also inflicted self injury with the help of a surgical blade on his neck and face. Immediately jail staff reached and the victim was rescued. A body search was conducted and a surgical blade was recovered from his mouth,” a senior police jail official said.

Police said Chopra has been in jail many times since 2013 and 10 cases of robbery, snatching, theft, arms act are lodged against him at several police stations of Delhi. Dhull came to the Tihar jail on August 5 and three cases of cheating were lodged against him. During questioning, Vikas revealed that he was asked by two men from outside the jail to attack him, police said.

The deputy superintendent of Jail stated in the FIR, “Dhull was immediately taken to DDU hospital and first aid treatment was also provided to the accused Chopra. He is a habitual offender of jail rules and such conduct by the inmate is strongly condemned by the jail administration. A punishment ticket has been issued against him for offending the jail rules.”

When contacted, DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said they have filed a police complaint against the accused for attacking another inmate.

Dhull worked as promoters of V Inspire Facilities Pvt Limited and was arrested by the Delhi Police on allegations of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and financial fraud of huge amounts of several companies by issuing fake tenders, fake bills and payments by setting up a fake Facility and Business Management Company.