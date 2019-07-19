Undertrial flees custody from Delhi hotel bathroom

A 39-year-old undertrial accused in a cheating case gave police the slip after convincing officers to stop for a bathroom break in UP’s Khatuali-Muzaffarnagar area in the early hours of Thursday.

The police team was escorting him to Dehradun to trace his wife, who is also an accused in the case, when he escaped. The accused, Nitin Nagpal, was allegedly involved in illegal sale of a property and was arrested by the Delhi Police Tuesday.

“The man and his wife allegedly borrowed Rs 1 crore from a bank and bought property in Lalita Park in Laxmi Nagar. After building three houses on the property, the accused allegedly sold the property to buyers without informing them about the loan,” a police statement said.

An FIR was registered against the accused on January 30, 2019, and Nagpal was booked under IPC section 420 (cheating). After his arrest, police learned that Nagpal’s wife was also allegedly involved in the fraud.

The accused revealed that his wife was at his sister’s house in Dehradun during questioning, police said, following which

it was decided to take him there on Thursday.

“Around 12.15 am, Nagpal told us that he had to use the washroom. We were at a restaurant and allowed him to go. After some time, we found that he had fled,” said a police officer from the Laxmi Nagar police station. Two officers were deployed to take Nagpal to Dehradun.