Undergo lie detector test or apologise, Kapil Mishra tells Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra said Tuesday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia should undergo a lie detector test after the latter alleged that he was asked, on the side, to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during his questioning by the CBI on Monday. Sisodia was summoned by the CBI in connection with its probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

“I challenge Manish Sisodia to face a narco or a lie detector test to find out the truth or take back his allegations against the CBI and apologise by the evening,” Mishra said.

A former minister in the AAP government, Mishra had alleged days after being removed from the post that unaccounted money was handed over to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by minister Satyendar Jain in 2017. He said Sisodia was attempting to influence the probe against him in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 scam.

Sisodia was questioned at the CBI headquarters for almost nine hours on Monday. After the questioning ended, he held a press conference at his house and said, “Excise was discussed (during the questioning) but what surprised me was that, on the side, pressure was put on me to leave AAP… I asked why. (They) said otherwise such cases will carry on against you. I said there’s nothing in this case, this will end. Then I was told, on the side, what are the cases against (AAP minister) Satyendar Jain. Those are also ongoing, if he can stay (in jail) for six months, you may also stay (in jail) for six months,” he said, referring to his Cabinet colleague who is in jail in a separate money laundering case.

The CBI “strongly” rebutted the allegations and said its questioning “was carried out in a professional and legal manner”. “Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Shri Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning in CBI, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations. CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law,” the agency said in a statement.

The central agency had registered an FIR in connection with the excise policy in August this year, naming Sisodia. The probe was started after a recommendation by Delhi L-G VK Saxena based on a report by the chief secretary.