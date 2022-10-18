scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Undergo lie detector test or apologise, Kapil Mishra tells Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

After being questioned by the CBI in connection with the probe into the Delhi excise policy, Manish Sisodia had alleged that he was asked, on the side, to quit the AAP.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra said Tuesday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia should undergo a lie detector test after the latter alleged that he was asked, on the side, to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during his questioning by the CBI on Monday. Sisodia was summoned by the CBI in connection with its probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

“I challenge Manish Sisodia to face a narco or a lie detector test to find out the truth or take back his allegations against the CBI and apologise by the evening,” Mishra said.

A former minister in the AAP government, Mishra had alleged days after being removed from the post that unaccounted money was handed over to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by minister Satyendar Jain in 2017. He said Sisodia was attempting to influence the probe against him in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 scam.

Sisodia was questioned at the CBI headquarters for almost nine hours on Monday. After the questioning ended, he held a press conference at his house and said, “Excise was discussed (during the questioning) but what surprised me was that, on the side, pressure was put on me to leave AAP… I asked why. (They) said otherwise such cases will carry on against you. I said there’s nothing in this case, this will end. Then I was told, on the side, what are the cases against (AAP minister) Satyendar Jain. Those are also ongoing, if he can stay (in jail) for six months, you may also stay (in jail) for six months,” he said, referring to his Cabinet colleague who is in jail in a separate money laundering case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup

The CBI “strongly” rebutted the allegations and said its questioning “was carried out in a professional and legal manner”. “Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Shri Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning in CBI, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations. CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law,” the agency said in a statement.

More from Delhi

The central agency had registered an FIR in connection with the excise policy in August this year, naming Sisodia. The probe was started after a recommendation by Delhi L-G VK Saxena based on a report by the chief secretary.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 06:24:31 pm
Next Story

As XBB cases surge, experts advise caution against this ‘new class’ Omicron variant

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement