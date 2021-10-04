Under South MCD: Bharat Darshan park among 3 spaces for kids to open in Oct-Nov

Over the next two months, three parks under the South MCD will be open to the public: Bharat Darshan park at Punjabi Bagh by this month, a children’s park in New Friends Colony, and an adventure park in Dwarka by October-end or November.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said finishing touches are being given at Bharat Darshan park and it would be inaugurated by the end of October.

The park has replicas of 17 monuments including Hawa Mahal, Meenakshi Temple, Khajuraho Temple, Konark Temple, Charminar, Mysore Palace, Junagarh Fort, Nalanda ruins, Sanchi Stupa, Hampi ruins and Ajanta and Ellora caves, among others heritage sites.

The entry fee will be around Rs 100.

Former mayor Narendra Chawla said the park has facilities such as an amphitheatre for cultural events, a walking track of 1.5-km, fountains, and a pond.

The kids park in Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony, has several recreational facilities built using discarded shipping containers.

To ensure safety, a senior SDMC official said the play area for children would have a rubber base and a net.

The adventure park for children in Dwarka Sector 19 is spread over an area of 2.5 acres.

Dwarka councillor Nitika Sharma said the civic body has planned facilities like rope and rock climbing, tree decks, and mechanical rides.

These will serve as mini-amusement parks for toddlers and kids, she said. The SDMC plans to start this park in November.

With municipal elections nearing, officials have been asked to expedite pending projects under the SDMC.