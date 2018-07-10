Under shadow of death, Ghaziabad sewage plant remains shut

The incident took place at the Loni Sewerage Plant. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The incident took place at the Loni Sewerage Plant. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The gates to the Loni sewage pumping station were locked and the complex deserted — a day after three people died there after being trapped in a 35-foot deep tank filled with toxic fumes. Sunil Sharma, an employee from the plant who was present there at the time of the incident, reasoned that they didn’t open the plant owing to “tense atmosphere” in the area.

“Some relatives of the victims had come to the plant yesterday and their grief had made them aggressive. Since I was the only person available when they came, they shouted at me and manhandled me. We decided not to open the plant until police provide us some kind of protection from angry members of the public,” he said.

The plant has a maximum of four employees and a guard who work 12 hour-shifts. With two of the four day-shift employees dead, only two remain.

The agitation of the victims’ kin also played out on the streets on Monday afternoon as a few hundred relatives and friends of one of the victims, Mahesh, tried to carry out a demonstration by blocking traffic at Loni Chowk. They carried the corpse to the chowk at 1 pm, after the post-mortem was completed at MMG Hospital, and sat there for around an hour until a police force pressured them to leave the spot.

Mahesh’s brother-in-law said they were demanding that the victim’s widow be given a government job as she now has to support two children and her mother-in-law.

“If people are to be employed in such dangerous situations, precautions have to be in place to protect them. In this unit, there were none,” he alleged.

On Sunday, sweeper Roshan Lal had died after losing consciousness and falling into the tank, while machine operator Mahesh and passerby Bulbul died trying to save him.

SHO of Loni police station, Dharmender Singh, said nobody has been questioned so far in the case, lodged by Jal Nigam against Envirocon Engineering, the agency through which the employees were appointed. Envirocon could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

