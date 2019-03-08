Under new master plan, AIIMS to add 3,000 beds

By 2024, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will add around 3,000 more beds to its existing strength — a move that will come as a relief for thousands of patients who visit the hospital every day. The hospital’s master plan, which received a go-ahead from the Union Cabinet recently, aims to strengthen patient-care services and residential facilities for faculty members and staff.

The hospital sees a daily footfall of almost 15,000 patients and their attendants. At present, the hospital has more than 2,400 beds.

Officials said the estimated cost of executing the master plan is around Rs 10,345 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore for hiring manpower.“The visualisation at the time of its construction was for a limited number of patients. The medical institute was established as a tertiary-care centre, but now it has turned into a primary care centre. Over time, the requirement has increased manifold. The upcoming master plan will now have a vision for the next decade,” Subhashish Panda, deputy director (administration), AIIMS told The Indian Express.

A broad concept plan has been prepared by the institute and a project management consultant will be hired to work on the project details. The project will be completed in two phases; while Phase 1 will be completed in 46 months, the second phase will be finalised in 70 months.

As per the plan, a convention centre, a guesthouse with 40 rooms, a hostel with more than 4,500 rooms and 500 residential units with allied car parking will be set up. Residential facilities stretching from East Ansari Nagar to New Rajnagar (Trauma Centre) campus, Ayurvigyan Nagar and West Ansari Nagar will be relocated.“This will free up space in the main campus and allow us to expand vertically. There is no scope of further expansion with the limited availability of land, hence, the residential units will be shifted,” said Panda.

With senior faculty members raising issues of shortage of labs and operation theatres in the institute, the administration hopes the upcoming project will look into that concern: “We will create more operation theatres and in-patient wards…The new plan will also create scope for research projects, which have been pending due to space constraints…”