Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Under exam pressure, Delhi student dies by suicide

The father of the boy is a retired officer at CRPF while his mother works as a staff nurse at AIIMS, officers said. He studied in a private school in the city.

The postmortem of the child was carried out at AIIMS and the family has taken the body to Kerala for cremation, police said. (Representational Pic)
An 18-year-old boy died by suicide, allegedly due to pressure over failing his exams, inside his house in Southwest Delhi on Friday morning, officers said.

A senior police officer said, “The boy had failed in three of his internal examinations and had upcoming board exams on February 24… he was under stress due to this and hence hanged himself inside his room.” The officer added that the boy had told his parents that he was under a lot of stress and that his exams had not gone well.

The postmortem of the child was carried out at AIIMS and the family has taken the body to Kerala for cremation, police said.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 19:24 IST
