Under attack by AAP, Bidhuri firm: Protests funded by tukde-tukde gang, people in Canada

Chadha demanded that Bidhuri be expelled and said BJP leaders had made several allegations regarding the farmers’ movement in the past. (fILE)

AAP accused South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri of abusing protesting farmers and calling them “pimps” during a Kisan Kalyan Samarthan Yatra he addressed in Mehrauli Tuesday — a charge denied by the two-time MP, who said he had actually used the word “thalue (useless or worthless).

“The ruling party at the Centre has tried every trick in the book to break the farmers — from use of water cannons, tear gas to building trenches, putting up barbed wire fences. When farmers reached Singhu and Tikri borders, the BJP realised the farmers’ extraordinary will, and resorted to using vulgar language to describe this movement… I would like to ask the Prime Minister, ‘What is our country’s farmer to you — our pride or a pimp?’,” Chadha said.

Bidhuri, when contacted, said he was being misquoted by Chadha, but maintained that he stands by what he said about the protests being supported by “those from Canada, tukde-tukde gang, Leftists and the Congress”.

“Maine bola ki protest main kuch thalue baithe hue hain. We use this word for useless people in villages. I did not use the word AAP is accusing me of using. But I do maintain the protest is completely political in nature and that people are being supported by Canada, tukde-tukde gang. They are sponsored by Leftists and the Congress. Every village has such people. AAP has extracted a small section from my speech and is misrepresenting what was said. The people sitting there are getting aid from Khalistan gang and tukde-tukde gang,” Bidhuri said.

He also said that people were camping at the borders because they were getting things for free.

Chadha demanded that Bidhuri be expelled and said BJP leaders had made several allegations regarding the farmers’ movement in the past.

“Different leaders of the BJP have at different times accused the farmers’ movement of being funded by China and Pakistan. Today I ask the Prime Minister, when the ED, CBI, NSA, R&AW, I-T and even the Delhi Police come under the ambit of the Centre, when all these departments fall within the ambit of the Centre, what stops you from beginning an investigation and stop maligning the farmers?” Chadha said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.