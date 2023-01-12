‘Undeclared income’ disclosure in tax amnesty scheme led ED to AAP’s Satyendar Jain

WHAT landed Satyendar Kumar Jain, Minister in the Delhi government and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, in the crosshairs of the Enforcement Directorate was a disclosure of ‘undeclared income’ by his associates to tax authorities more than six years ago in 2016, according to the prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet) of the agency.

This, along with a letter that Jain wrote to the tax authorities in June 2018, the Enforcement Directorate said in its chargesheet, is an admission of the possession of tainted money and money laundering.

The information was provided to the tax department under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) 2016, and was supposed to give Jain and his associates immunity from prosecution after payment of a certain amount as taxes.

The I-T authorities, however, rejected the disclosure for “suppression of facts”, and the Enforcement Directorate then used it as evidence in its chargesheet against Jain.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED in May 2022 for alleged money laundering and has been in jail since.

In its prosecution complaint, the ED has accused him of laundering over Rs 16 crore since 2010-11 through five companies allegedly controlled by him. Four of these companies allegedly received money from Kolkata-based shell companies by way of ‘accommodation entries’ against cash paid by Jain. Of these, the ED has claimed that Rs 4.8 crore was laundered in 2015-16 and 2016-17 when Jain was in office as a minister holding portfolios of health, home and PWD in the Delhi government. This money was allegedly used by him to buy agricultural land in the outskirts of Delhi.

When contacted, AAP lawyer Mohammed Irshad said, “This case is totally false. It is based on the statement of a witness who has not even been confronted with Satyendar Jain and whom the minister has never met. There is no recovery from Satyendar Jain and no accommodation entry as alleged by ED can be connected to him.”

According to the ED chargesheet, the I-T department had in 2016 served notices on three companies — Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd (ADPL), Indo Metalimpex Pvt Ltd (IMPL) and Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd (PIPL) — allegedly controlled by Jain, for tax evasion.

Following this, in September 2016, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, sons of the minister’s friends Ajit Jain and Sunil Jain respectively, who were also shareholders in his companies —made a disclosure of the entire amount received from Kolkata-based shell entities in the companies allegedly controlled by Jain as their “undeclared income” under the Income Disclosure Scheme.

The IDS provided any person having undeclared/ undisclosed income an opportunity to disclose such income and pay 45 per cent taxes to get immunity from penalty and prosecution.

The declaration made by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain were, however, rejected by the I-T department for allegedly “misrepresenting and suppressing facts”. According to the ED chargesheet, the duo was supposed to mention the description of undisclosed income under IDS 2016. ED claimed that in the column of “description of income”, Vaibhav and Ankush merely wrote “Multiple Names” instead of providing any description. “The Income-Tax authorities held that this amounts to suppression of information by declarants and accordingly held the declaration void,” the chargesheet has said.

Though this cancellation was challenged by Vaibhav and Ankush in the Delhi High Court, it was rejected in August 2019 and the Supreme Court refused to grant relief later that year.

The ED has implicated Satyendar Jain in the matter by citing a letter that he sent to the I-T department on June 28, 2018 where he makes a mention of the declaration and the tax deposited by Vaibhav and Ankush. Following a tax demand of Rs 7 crore made to Satyendar Jain by the I-T department on June 7, 2018, Jain wrote to the department that Rs 3.71 crore, i.e., more than 50 per cent of the demand made to him, had already been paid as tax to the department by Vaibhav and Ankush under IDS 2016. The department must hence not demand further taxes from him, he told the department.

In his letter, Satyendar Jain has identified Vaibhav and Ankush as “relatives of other directors of the company” who “have claimed that they are beneficial owners of the shares acquired by alleged Kolkata-based companies” in the companies under probe.

“Your good self is asking me to deposit tax on said income again which has already been declared by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain by paying due taxes thereon which is against the principle of natural justice,” Jain has said in the letter.

ED has alleged in its chargesheet that this “clearly suggests that Satyendar Kumar Jain knowingly and intentionally used this classic method of money laundering and on being caught on wrong foot, he tried to get amounts declared under IDS through his associates.”

Interestingly, ED has claimed that its investigation found that when Vaibhav and Ankush made the declaration, they were not even directors in the companies and joined only later. The agency has cited the statement of Satyendar Jain’s chartered accountant JP Mohta to claim that an attempt was made to forge documents to show Vaibhav and Ankush as directors of the said companies in back date.

Initially, during their deposition before ED, Vaibhav and Ankush had claimed that the money declared by them under IDS was cash earned through their business of aroma chemicals and essential oils through their firm Ajit Traders. This, they said, had been routed by way of ‘accommodation entries’ in Kolkata-based shell companies and brought back through share subscriptions into companies allegedly controlled by Satyendar Jain where their family had investments.

When the two were questioned on the source of their over Rs 8 crore each income declaration, they gave vague replies, the ED said. It said the two claimed the company to have generated the cash, though it had a total turnover of only Rs 13 crore.

In his last statement to ED before arrest in June 2022, Vaibhav pinned all the blame on Satyendar Jain. He told ED, after claiming that his conscience had finally awakened and so he was revealing the truth, that he and his family had nothing to do with the over Rs 16 crore that came into companies allegedly associated with Jain and it was the minister’s money.

“The IDS declared in these companies was also done by Satyendar Kumar Jain to save himself from proceedings going on with different authorities,” Vaibhav told the ED, the chargesheet said.