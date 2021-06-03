‘Unauthorised purchase, distribution of Favipiravir’: Gautam Gambhir Foundation has committed offence, Drug Controller tells HC

Delhi’s Drug Control department Thursday told the Delhi High Court that former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s Gautam Gambhir Foundation was involved in “unauthorised purchase/procurement, stocking and distribution” of Favipiravir, a drug being used to treat Covid-19, and medical oxygen which is not permitted by the law.

“By doing so, M/S Gautam Gambhir Foundation has contravened the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 & Rules thereunder and therefore have committed an offence which is prosecutable/punishable under Section 27 (b) (iii) and 27 (d) of the said Act,” said the Drugs Control Department in an investigation report placed before the court.

The court was further told that it is established that his foundation does not hold any drug license as required by the law for purchase, stocking or distribution of the drugs.

The court last week had rapped the Drug Control Department for giving a clean chit to Gambhir without a proper inquiry into how his Foundation was able to procure a Covid-19 drug in bulk and asked the Drug Controller to file a better status report before it by Thursday.

The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh had said that its confidence was completely shaken and observed that the report is not worth the paper it is written on, while rejecting it. “If your Drug Controller is not interested in doing the job, then we will ask that he be removed and let somebody else take over. What investigation? This is trash. There is no legal basis to it,” the court had said.

In his statement of May 14, Gambhir had told the Delhi Police that the Gautam Gambhir Foundation had organised a free medical camp at Jagriti Enclave from April 22 to May 7 to provide assistance to people suffering from Covid-19. The camp remained under the supervision and control of Dr Manish of Garg Hospital, he said in the reply.

“A total of 2,628 strips of Fabiflu were purchased from authorised vendors against prescription… given by Dr Sanjay Garg (Garg Hospital). Respective invoices were obtained by the Foundation from the Vendors for the said purchase,” Gambhir had said, adding 2,343 strips of the drug were distributed free of cost to attendants of Covid-19 patients against the prescription produced by them. He had also said that “unprecedented and desperate situations call for desperate measures and remedies”.