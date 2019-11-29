Unauthorised colony Bill passed in Lok Sabha: AAP slams Centre, calls move an eyewash

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the BJP-led Central government was giving a “lollipop” to100 residents of these colonies in the hope of getting votes of 40 lakh residents. (File) AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the BJP-led Central government was giving a “lollipop” to100 residents of these colonies in the hope of getting votes of 40 lakh residents. (File)

While the BJP’s Delhi unit called the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, historic, the Opposition hit out at the Centre.

Calling the Bill an eyewash, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the BJP-led Central government was giving a “lollipop” to100 residents of these colonies in the hope of getting votes of 40 lakh residents.

DDA officials had earlier said that 100 residents will be handed over a conveyance deed for their houses by December-end. The deed is conveyance of right of ownership of the flat after payment and documents are received from the allottee and possession is taken by him/her. It is an essential document required for purchase of property, which is signed by all parties, and is a binding contract in a court of law.

A senior DDA official said that the authority will create a web portal and empanel agencies for fixing geo-coordinates of plots.

An applicant will be required to upload relevant documents in DigiLocker, take a photograph of the property, log in to the DDA portal and enter required information, after which a unique application number and ID for the property shall be generated. The deed will help people get their properties registered.

AAP also asked why the maps prepared under their government were rejected, but the same maps were accepted when they came through the DDA. “Finally, the Centre took Delhi government’s demand for regularisation forward… their first condition was to freshly map the unauthorised colonies after refusing to use the GSIL map that was prepared under CM’s orders in 2015. But they are using the same maps,” Chadha said.

Delhi Congress campaign committee chairperson Kirti Azad hit out at the Centre and Delhi government for failing to do anything for unauthorised colonies for long, and raising the issue as assembly elections neared.