Unauthorised colonies: Puri takes aim at Delhi govt

(By Ananya Tiwari)

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday announced the Centre’s plan to confer ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. He also slammed the Delhi government for taking undue credit for their scheme of regularising unauthorised colonies, announced last week, saying they had been stalling the process all along since 2015, by not doing the requisite groundwork.

Redevelopment of certain areas under Delhi’s Master Plan- 2021 faced impediments due to their status as unauthorised colonies. Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi government would regularise 1,797 of the colonies.

“The Delhi government was supposed to carry out a survey of the situation on ground. Only this year, they said they had appointed firms and they were unable to do the work. They wanted time till 2021. This means they were never interested in this,” said Puri. He added, “The whole process is stalled due to the Delhi government’s apathy and inaction to finalise the boundaries, after a survey of these colonies.”

On Monday, Kejriwal had told his ministers to make sure the Centre is granted full support in implementing the plan. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “Basic facilities have been provided to these colonies for the first time. Delhi government has done its part , now the ball is in the Central government’s court.”