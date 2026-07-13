Delhi CM seeks Rs 100 crore from Centre to speed up regularisation of unauthorised colonies

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 07:18 AM IST
The new regulations notified in April stated that 1,511 colonies will be regularised on an “as-is, where-is” basis without requiring approved layout plans, and that land use of all plots and buildings in these colonies will be treated as residential. (Source: Express Archives)
To accelerate the implementation of PM-Uday, a scheme meant to confer ownership rights to the residents of notified unauthorised colonies in the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought assistance of Rs 100 crore from the Centre in a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal.
In April, the Union government had announced a simplified procedure for granting ownership rights to around 45 lakh residents of 1,511 unauthorised colonies in the city on an “as-is-where-is basis”, while removing the prerequisite of having an approved layout plan.
The Delhi government’s Revenue department was made the nodal agency for the scheme and will set up PM-UDAY cells in all 13 districts, each headed by an Additional District Magistrate.
The funds have been sought for three components — a technology-based land survey and mapping system, the setting up of district-level PM-UDAY cells, and a public awareness campaign, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office highlighted on Sunday.
According to the government, Rs 65 crore will be utilised for the mapping and survey system under an initiative called DRISHTI; Rs 25 crore for establishing the district and headquarters-level PM-UDAY cells, which the government says are necessary to issue property documents within a stipulated 45-day timeline; and Rs 10 crore for outreach activities, including workshops with Resident Welfare Associations, help desks, and awareness camps.
In her letter, Gupta has requested that the Rs 100 crore package for the first phase be approved under the Urban Development Fund (UDF). “The institutional framework required for implementing the scheme has already been notified and the work has commenced. Timely financial support from the Central Government will help ensure that lakhs of Delhi residents receive the benefits of property rights at the earliest and with greater ease,” she wrote.
Slow uptake
Earlier in July, the government had set October 31 as the last date of application for regularisation under the scheme, citing low number of applications as the reason.
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Previous attempts have also seen a lukewarm response from the public. Ahead of the 2020 Delhi elections, the central government had announced the launch of the PM-UDAY scheme to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies. DDA was the nodal agency to implement the scheme.
This was different from past attempts at regularisation, under which the Delhi government was to coordinate the whole process. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in power in Delhi when the BJP-led Central government launched PM-UDAY.
Up to March 31, 2026, however, only around 40,000 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips had been issued under the scheme. The government said that “it has been observed that even after issuance of conveyance deeds/ authorisation slips, residents are unable to get building plans approved or regularise existing structures due to the absence of approved layout plans. These layout plans were to be prepared by RWAs and approved by MCD.”
Due to this, the new regulations notified in April stated that 1,511 colonies will be regularised on an “as-is, where-is” basis without requiring approved layout plans, and that the land use of all plots and buildings in these colonies will be treated as residential.
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Also, the Delhi government’s Revenue Department was made the nodal agency again, taking the responsibility for implementing the scheme back from DDA.
But experts have flagged that such regularisation has its pitfalls. In the previous policy, residents could get ownership of land by submitting documents to DDA, but for regularisation, MCD was required to approve a layout plan prepared by the local RWA that included provision/ improvement of services such as augmenting water supply lines, sewage networks, solid waste management, and decluttering of overhead electric cables.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More