Unauthorised colonies can apply for regularisation till Jan 18: Gurgaon admin

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Tuesday said that the residents of unauthorised or illegal colonies located outside municipal areas in Gurgaon can apply for regularisation under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Act 2021 by January 18, 2023.

The application can be submitted by the developer of the colony or the resident welfare association (RWA) concerned. After the cut-off date, the demolition process will be taken up in the illegal colonies that did not apply for regularisation, said the DC.

The DC, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said that so far 38 applications have been received in the Gurgaon district, out of which 19 were sent to a district-level scrutiny committee and their cases were being sent to the government for further necessary action. In other cases, objections had been raised and applicants have been asked to provide requisite documents.

He said that for regularisation, the government has divided the illegal colonies into four categories. The colonies with a built-up area of up to 25% have been kept in category A and colonies having a built-up area of more than 25% but up to 50%, have been kept in category B. Category C includes illegal colonies having a built-up area more than 50% but up to 75% and category D includes colonies with a built-up area above 75% to almost 100%.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said the lump sum amount as development charges for the provision of essential services for built-up areas shall be demanded at the rate of 5% of the collector rate and for vacant areas, the rate shall be 10% of collector rate of that area or as decided by the government from time to time.