‘Few unanswered things,’ say investigators as Nora Fatehi is questioned again

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, who appeared before the Economic Offences Wing, is being questioned over her links to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as well as actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been named in the supplementary chargesheet, officials have said.

“Nora was questioned earlier too but there are a few unanswered things. The main reason is the common link between her and Fernandez. Both the actresses were introduced to Sukesh by one Pinky Irani (53). She will be questioned alongside Irani,” said an officer.

This is the second time Nora has been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police. Police said she is not an accused in the case. Her team had released a statement that she is not a part of any money laundering activity and was questioned by ED to help in the investigation.

On Wednesday, Fernandez had been questioned by the EOW in connection with the same case for more than seven hours. She too was questioned alongside Irani, who is also an accused in the case.

Nora reached the EOW office at Mandir Marg around 1 pm and was being questioned until 3.30 pm. In her statement under the PMLA, she had stated that she got a booking for a charity event in Chennai and was gifted a Gucci Bag and an iPhone by Leena Paulose, Sukesh’s wife. The couple later offered to gift her a car.

ED has claimed that Fernandez and Nora received expensive gifts from Sukesh, who extorted crores from several people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.