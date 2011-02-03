Unable to repay loan,man fakes Rs 5-lakh robbery

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Special Staff of New Delhi district for allegedly faking a robbery to repay a loan he had taken from a friend a few years ago. The friend had served him an ultimatum that the amount of Rs 4 lakh,which he had borrowed,should be returned by January 31. Fearing that he would be unable to return the amount,he decided to fake the robbery.

A senior police officer said,The accused,Dinesh Kumar,informed the police that on January 31,he was allegedly robbed of cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 5 lakh. Following this,a case was registered at the Mandir Marg police station.

Kumar,whose work involved registering number plates for imported cars,reportedly stated in his police complaint that he was robbed on January 31,while driving his car through the Talkatora roundabout. Two persons  a girl,with her face partially covered,and a boy  were driving in front when they fell off the motorcycle,as if by accident. I stopped and went over to help them, the complaint read.

It further said that even as he was taking out a bottle of water for the woman to drink,she sprayed something on his face that rendered him unconscious. Kumar claimed that the duo fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh and his mobile phone.

However,an investigation revealed that Kumar had taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh from a friend,and he was unable to repay the money. Upon being questioned,the accused reportedly admitted his guilt and revealed that his friend had given him a January 31 ultimatum to repay the money,a police officer said,adding that he was arrested on Tuesday.

Kumar,a resident of East Delhis Laxmi Nagar,had previously given his friend a cheque  which bounced. Fearing that his friend might approach the police in this regard,the accused allegedly decided to fake the robbery.

