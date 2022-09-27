Unable to repay loan for daughter’s wedding, man set on fire

A 48-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries after two men poured petrol on him and set him ablaze while he was sleeping at the New Delhi Railway Station. Police said the victim had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from one of the accused for his daughter’s wedding and was unable to pay him back. He has sustained 80% burn injuries and is critical.

The incident took place on Friday and the victim, Jograj Lal, is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak hospital. An FIR was lodged using the man’s toes as a ‘signature’, said the police.

It reads: “In May this year, I took a loan from a lender, Rajeev, for my daughter’s wedding. He has a shop in Kamla Market area. I asked him for some time for repayment but he started pressurising me. On Thursday night, he came and threatened to kill me. Later, I was sleeping near the police barricade. All of a sudden… a man came around 2 am and poured petrol on me. Rajeev set it on fire using a matchstick. I screamed for help and Rajeev fled on his scooter with another boy.”

It states that Lal is a cobbler and always sleeps near the police post or barricades at the New Delhi Railway Station. He alleged that the accused managed to escape and his friends took him to the hospital.

“Half of my body is burnt, including both my hands… I can’t sign or use my thumb for fingerprint. I signed the FIR using toe print. Rajeev and his aide tried to kill me over Rs 1 lakh. I was going to return the money. Who will earn for my family now? I have a wife and daughter and I am the sole breadwinner,” said Lal.

Doctors at Lok Nayak said Lal was admitted after a flammable substance was poured on him and he was burnt. Lal’s wife and daughter witnessed the incident and gave their statements to the police.

Based on the statements and evidence, Rajeev has been arrested and produced before a magistrate. “We have taken legal action against him. He and the victim knew each other and he took revenge after the victim could not repay the loan,” said an officer.