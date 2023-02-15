scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Unable to pass army recruitment exam, youth dies by suicide in Noida

The police recovered a purported suicide note from the flat in which Deepu wrote that he would "prove himself as a soldier in the next life".

A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Noida after failing an army recruitment exam, the police said.
A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Noida after failing an army recruitment exam, the police said Wednesday. They identified the deceased as Deepu Kumar, who hailed from Aligarh and lived in a rented flat in Sector 49.

The police said they received information about the alleged suicide Monday (February 13) and reached the spot immediately. They recovered a purported suicide note from the flat in which Deepu wrote that he would “prove himself as a soldier in the next life”.

“Deepu was living with his brother and two cousins in the room. He wrote about many things in the suicide note, including his preparation for army recruitment. Deepu could not do well in the recent army recruitment exam. He seemed to have troubles with various things and was depressed,” said Sandeep Chaudhary of Sector 49 police station.

The police said they gave the body to his relatives after a post-mortem examination at the district mortuary.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 13:25 IST
